JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. JUNO has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $62,942.51 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

