K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,324,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 10,085,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.5 days.

K92 Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

