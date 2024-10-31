Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 2100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market cap of £1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

