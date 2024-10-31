KeyCorp Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $180.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,436. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $165.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,274.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

