Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on KIM
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty
In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimco Realty
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Charging Ahead: Investing in the EV Charging Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.