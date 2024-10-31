Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.98.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

