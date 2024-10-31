Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KRG
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.