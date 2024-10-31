KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 538.5% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 655.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $691.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $749.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $453.50 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.