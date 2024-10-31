KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. KLA updated its Q2 guidance to $7.15-8.35 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 7.150-8.350 EPS.

KLA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $25.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $665.87. 1,318,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,460. KLA has a 1 year low of $453.50 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $749.77 and its 200 day moving average is $763.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

