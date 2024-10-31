Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.28. Klabin shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 7,707 shares traded.

Klabin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Klabin had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $934.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Klabin S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

