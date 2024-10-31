KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42,508.43 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $149,472.67 and $42,508.43 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,697.21 or 0.99967724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006111 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.000309 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $70,284.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

