Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 489,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Koss Stock Down 1.2 %

Koss stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 88,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of -0.74. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss Co. ( NASDAQ:KOSS Free Report ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

