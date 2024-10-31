Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 2,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

