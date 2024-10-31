Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,230. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

