Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 10332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

