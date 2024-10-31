Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 10332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.