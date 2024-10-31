Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.90 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $24.90 billion and $28.97 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,552.55 or 0.03614824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,436.24 or 0.99749064 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,371.94 or 0.99658004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,753,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

