LifeVantage Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.