LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a PE ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is -428.57%.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
