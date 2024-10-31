LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a PE ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is -428.57%.

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

About LINKBANCORP

In related news, Director George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,252.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Catherine Eisel acquired 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,462.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,252.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,223 shares of company stock valued at $273,083 and sold 16,741 shares valued at $107,022. 35.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

