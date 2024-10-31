LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

In other LivePerson news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LivePerson news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

