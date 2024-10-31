Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LYG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 87,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

