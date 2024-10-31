Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $250.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.84 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.16.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

