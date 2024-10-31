Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 233,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,266% from the average daily volume of 17,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

