Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.13 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $200.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.