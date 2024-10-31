Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 210.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ON were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 62.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in ON by 64.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ON from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Shares of ON stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

