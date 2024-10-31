Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $747,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.