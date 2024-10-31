Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $90,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NetEase by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $80.70 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

