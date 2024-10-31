Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

