Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 268 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target
Target Price Performance
TGT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.