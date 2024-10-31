Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,747 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

