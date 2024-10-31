Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Luxfer Stock Up 14.5 %
Luxfer stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 712,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.24 million, a P/E ratio of -77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer
In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
