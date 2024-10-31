Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Luxfer Stock Up 14.5 %

Luxfer stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 712,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.24 million, a P/E ratio of -77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.68%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

