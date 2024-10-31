MagnetGold Price Hits $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $335.84 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

