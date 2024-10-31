Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $661.75 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

