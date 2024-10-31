Marcus Lemonis Purchases 156,985 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beyond Trading Down 1.4 %

Beyond stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $304.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $33,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $8,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

