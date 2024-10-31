Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $7,885,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 85.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

