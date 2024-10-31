Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 8,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
Martinrea International Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
