Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $2,938,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $17,854,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $6,850,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $373.11 and a twelve month high of $527.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

