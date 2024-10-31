Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 3,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,222. Materion has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

