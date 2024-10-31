Matthew Emerson Sells 1,355 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 295,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

