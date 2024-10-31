Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,325 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

