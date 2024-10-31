Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

MDYV stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $81.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

