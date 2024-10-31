Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $63.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

