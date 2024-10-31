Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 578 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 450,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

