Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 142,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

