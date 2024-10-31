Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 51.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $185.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

