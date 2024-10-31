Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBNKP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055. Medallion Bank has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

