Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 342,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,906,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.