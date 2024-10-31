Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 37,002 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $109,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 229,948 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 247,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

