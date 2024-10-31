Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $140.71 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $140.71 million and approximately $614,455.69 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.66314649 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $615,433.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

