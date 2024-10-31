MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 2.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $237.00 and last traded at $241.70. 9,023,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,515,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.31.

The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

