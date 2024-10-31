MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $245.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.54. 7,203,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,512,213. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of -176.85 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $35,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

